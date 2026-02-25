Bhubaneswar: The inventory of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri is likely to begin by the first week of March, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said today.

The minister said discussions have already been held with the Chhatisha Nijog. A final date will be announced soon after considering all necessary aspects. The government is planning to start the process within the first week of March.

Harichandan said responsibility has been assigned to the temple managing committee and the temple administration to take forward the process. The timing of the inventory will be decided in accordance with the rituals and traditions of the deities so that regular niti and darshan are not disturbed. After reviewing these factors, the date will be declared.

Earlier, the Odisha government approved a 14-page Standard Operating Procedure for conducting a fresh inventory of the three Ratna Bhandars. The SOP provides for the formation of two high-level panels. One panel will supervise the entire process, while another will physically handle the ornaments during counting and documentation.

According to the approved guidelines, the Challanti Bhandar and the Bahar Ratna Bhandar will be inventorised in the presence of a magistrate and designated temple officials. The entire exercise will be video recorded, and the details will be preserved in digital format.

The Bhitar Ratna Bhandar will be inventorised under stricter supervision. A three-member supervisory committee will oversee the process, while a 10-member handling team will categorise and place the ornaments properly. The chief administrator will head both panels.

Special chests have been prepared to store gold, silver and other ornaments separately. Each chest will carry a detailed list of the items kept inside. Senior officers from the Reserve Bank of India, empanelled goldsmiths from public sector banks and government-nominated gemmologists will take part in the process. Officials clarified that no valuation of the ornaments will be done. However, the grade and details of precious and semi-precious stones used in the ornaments will be recorded.

The draft proposal for the inventory was prepared by the legal subcommittee of the temple after studying the method followed during the 1978 inventory. The proposal will also be placed before the temple managing committee for final approval of the schedule.

The administration has stated that darshan of the deities will continue during the inventory period. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan from a distance. Special ritual days and major festivals will be avoided while fixing the dates.