Bargarh: Visitors to the world’s largest open-air theatre, the Dhanu Yatra, witnessed a unique and symbolic interaction on the seventh day of the festival, as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took part in the traditional royal court of mythological king Kansa.

Addressing the Chief Minister as the “Emperor of Kalinga” in keeping with the spirit of the festival, the Kansa Maharaj asked what steps had been taken for the development of Mathura Nagari (Bargarh).

Responding from the stage, the Chief Minister said development projects worth over ₹1,362 crore had been launched for Bargarh, covering 123 projects. He also announced four new projects with an outlay of about ₹380 crore.

The Chief Minister informed foundation stones had been laid for 85 projects worth ₹980.58 crore, while 38 development projects costing ₹382.26 crore were inaugurated in the district.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Majhi said under the Subhadra Yojana, 3,41,614 women in Bargarh have received financial assistance of ₹10,000 each. He also stated during the 2024-25 kharif and rabi seasons, paddy procurement from 2,41,135 farmers amounted to nearly 13.99 lakh metric tonnes, with payments and input assistance totalling ₹4,338 crore, he said.

Expressing satisfaction, Kansa Maharaj remarked, “Mahaveer Kansa has attained contentment,” drawing applause from the audience.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced several new projects for Bargarh, including the construction of a sewage treatment plant on the Jira river at a cost of ₹132 crore, development of a vending zone at Hatpada under Bargarh Municipality for ₹30 crore, construction of a modern bus terminal under the Atal Bus Stand scheme at a cost of ₹65 crore, and an inland water reservoir at Grindola with an investment of ₹150 crore. The four projects together will involve an expenditure of about ₹380 crore.

Describing Dhanu Yatra as a model of India’s “cultural economy”, Majhi said the festival is a fine example of spirituality embedded in social life. He announced an increase in the state grant for the festival from ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore and said that 200 prominent artists had been honoured with ₹10,000 each. He also laid the foundation stone for the long-promised Rangamahal (theatre complex) for Dhanu Yatra, to be built at a cost of around ₹12.80 crore, which he said would gain global recognition. Efforts are underway to secure UNESCO recognition for the festival, he added.

Issuing a warning against corruption from the symbolic court of Kansa Maharaj, the Chief Minister cautioned corrupt officials and urged government employees to prioritise public service, stressing the state’s zero tolerance towards corruption.

Majhi said Dhanu Yatra, through its unique theatrical enactments of Kansa’s reign, cultural processions, rangoli and art exhibitions, craft fairs, Mina Bazaar and Pallishree mela, has been promoting local culture, heritage, economy and community participation.

The Chief Minister also noted decorative gateways across Bargarh have enhanced the city’s beauty and that experts from the National School of Drama, including its Director and Assistant Directors, have arrived to study and document Dhanu Yatra.

He added over the past one and a half years, the state government has implemented several development initiatives for women, the poor, youth, farmers, workers and small traders, while continuously working towards infrastructure and industrial growth. Odisha, he said, is set to witness an industrial transformation in the coming years, with industrialisation reaching every district.

Among those present at the event were Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, MLAs Ashwini Kumar Sadangi, Nihar Ranjan Mahananda, Irashis Acharya, Sanat Kumar Gardia and Barsha Singh Bariha, District Collector Aditya Goyal, SP Prahlad Sahai Meena, and Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Committee secretary Sureshwar Satapathy, among others.