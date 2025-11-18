Bargarh: The three-day long audition for the 78th edition of the world-famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra concluded with the list of candidates selected for various key roles announced by the selection panel today.

Sushil Meher emerged as the chosen candidate for the much-coveted role of King Kansa. Additional District Magistrate and vice chairman of the Dhanu Yatra Festival Committee Mahendra Mahapatra made a formal announcement of his selection.

A resident of Chichinda village under Bheden block of Bargarh district, Meher will portray the central character of the Mathura King for the first time. Along with King Kansa, several other major characters were also finalised. Prabhas Kumar Tripathy bagged the role of Mushtik, Himanshu Sahu for Chanur, Arttatran Mahapatra for Ugrasen, Kamaraj Bhoi for Narada, Manoj Sahu for Vasudeva, Jagannath Sahu for Akrura, and Jagabandhu Mahaling for Sarthaki. Hemant Pradhan of Ambabhona was chosen for the role of Senapati while Gulab Chandra Dash will play the role of Mahamantri.

The announcements were made at a meeting held in the conference hall of the District Collector’s office. This year, as many as 291 artistes had applied for various roles of which 186 had appeared for the audition. For the key role of King Kansa, as many as 44 applications had been received. However, 36 of them had turned up for the final round on Monday, the selection panel informed mediapersons.

Touted to be the world's largest open-air theatre, the Dhanu Yatra will commence on 24 December and conclude on January 3, 2026. The 11-day cultural extravaganza will recreate scenes from the Krishna Leela across various locations in Bargarh.

