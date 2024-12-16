Bhubaneswar: Several protestors, police and media personnel were stung by honey bees during demonstration against Odisha IAS Officer Bishnupada Sethi here in the city.

According to reports, members of Odisha Youth Congress and Chhatra Congress staged protest today in front of the senior bureaucrat's official residence demanding his arrest in an alleged tender fixing case.

During the protest, a swarm of bees suddenly attacked the protestors causing chaos at the venue.

The policemen engaged at the site as well as the media personnel covering the report were also attacked by honey bees. The protestors were seen lying down to save from honey bee attack.

The protestors alleged associates of Sethi of doing evil act during the protest.

Bishnupada Sethi is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the state government's Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, ST & SC Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare Department and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary in Odia Language Literature & Culture Department.

Recently, the senior IAS officer was summoned by the CBI for investigation in a bribery case involving Rs 10 lakh transaction for a government project.

According to reports, the CBI has arrested three persons Aditya Dev Infratech Pvt Ltd owner Debadatta Mahapatra, Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Ltd's Group General Manager Chanchal Mukherjee and Penta A Studio Private Ltd's Director Santosh Moharana in connection with huge cash seizure from a luxury car near the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar on December 7. The two contractors were caught while they were offering Rs 10 lakh as bribe to Chanchal Mukherjee to influence officials of Bridge and Roof Company for a tender in the government.