Berhampur: The Berhampur Town police have arrested two youths, including the son of a former corporator, in connection with an extortion and assault case. Both accused have been produced before a court.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shubham Majhi (22), a resident of Rautapeta and son of a former corporator, and his associate Alok Majhi (26) of Butulu village under Purusottampur police limits.

Police said a pistol, a sword and several injections were seized from Shubham during the arrest.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 from Ravi Sethi (45), a resident of the Badabazar area. On the nights of December 2 and 3, the accused allegedly threatened and assaulted Ravi. He was reportedly taken to several places, including Panabika Sahi, where he was confined, beaten up, and his mobile phone was damaged. The accused allegedly showed a pistol and a sword while demanding the money.

Following the incident, Ravi lodged a complaint at the Town police station. Police later registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police carried out raids at several locations, which led to the arrest of Shubham and Alok from a gym in Bijipur.

Further investigation into the case is continuing.