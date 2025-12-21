Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested Rajendra Kumar Samantray, Forest Range Officer of Rahama Forest Range in Jagatsinghpur district, in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

According to the Vigilance, the arrest came after searches at multiple properties linked to the officer. Vigilance officials found assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income. These included a palatial multi-storeyed building, a double-storeyed building, five valuable plots, cash worth Rs 3.69 lakh, around 250 grams of gold, and bank deposits amounting to Rs 80.68 lakh.

The accused reportedly failed to give a satisfactory explanation for the assets. Following the arrest, Samantray was forwarded to the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Cuttack Vigilance Police Station.

Vigilance officials said further investigation into the matter is continuing.