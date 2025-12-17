Bhadrak: District Collector Dilip Routrai on Wednesday rode a bicycle from his official residence to his office, drawing attention from locals and passersby. The sight of a senior IAS officer choosing a bicycle over an official vehicle was unusual.

Speaking to the media, Routrai said the move was driven by his focus on personal fitness and environmental responsibility. He said he had no tour programme scheduled for the day and only needed to travel from his residence to the office, for which he chose the bicycle instead of an official vehicle.

“Cycling helps me stay fit and also reduces carbon footprint and fuel consumption,” he said.

The Collector also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India movement, saying bicycling is one of the best ways to maintain good health. He added that such small steps can contribute to a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner environment.

Routrai said he plans to continue cycling during the winter season. During summer, he said, he will use the bicycle on days when there are no official tours.

Several locals appreciated the Collector’s initiative, calling it an eco-friendly and inspiring act that sends a positive message about fitness and sustainable living.