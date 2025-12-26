Bhadrak: A young woman from Odisha's Bhadrak district attempted suicide after she was allegedly raped by a neighbour, triggering fresh concern in the region which is already tense over crimes against women.

The incident took place in the Dhamra police station area of Chandbali block. According to the complaint, the accused youth, who lives in the victim’s neighbourhood, went to her house a few days ago. Taking advantage of the absence of family members, he allegedly raped her.

Traumatised by the incident, the young woman reportedly consumed poison. She was initially admitted to the Dhamra Primary health Centre. As her condition worsened on Thursday, she was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Case registered, accused arrested

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Dhamra police registered a case and arrested the accused late last night. The accused will be produced before the court today.

The incident comes close on the heels of a recent rape and murder case involving a minor girl in the Chandbali police station area, which had already sparked public outrage in the district.

About the rape and murder incident

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, while her body was found in a naked condition at a deserted spot near the Baligaon panchayat office on the outskirts of Chandbali town on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, the minor girl, who was a Class III student, went missing while returning home from school on Tuesday. As evening set in, her family searched for the girl but failed to trace her. Later, locals found her body and informed the family members.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as 30-year-old Bablu Das of Rampalli village under Chandbali police limits. He was nabbed from Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

According to police, Bablu, a married man with a child, sexually assaulted and strangled the girl to death on Tuesday evening.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said the accused was known to the victim. He lured her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her. As the girl cried in pain and threatened to tell her mother about the incident, the accused strangled her to death, the SP said.

After the death of the girl, Bablu returned to his house and spent the night. On Wednesday morning, he fled to his in-laws' house in Jagatsinghpur in a bus, the SP added.