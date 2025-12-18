Rairakhol: A youth allegedly attempted suicide after being booked for reportedly ditching a divyang woman with whom he was in a relationship on the pretext of marriage in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The incident was reported from the Naktideul area. The accused has been identified as Umakant Behera, a resident of Keutberni village.

Accused allegedly promised marriage and abandoned woman after pregnancy

According to reports, Umakant was in a relationship with the divyang woman for the past two years and had allegedly promised to marry her. However, after the woman became five months pregnant and began pressuring him for marriage, he allegedly refused and abandoned her.

Left with no alternative, the victim lodged a complaint at Naktideul police station on December 14. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, investigated the matter, and arrested the accused.

Youth consumed poison after arrest, later sent to judicial custody

Police said that following the registration of the case and his arrest, the youth allegedly consumed poison in an apparent suicide attempt, reportedly out of shame. He was rushed for treatment to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital, where he received medical care.

After his condition stabilised, Umakant Behera was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.