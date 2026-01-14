Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar has created a new record in 2025 by handling the highest number of passengers in its history.

According to airport director Prasanna Pradhan, a total of 5.15 million passengers travelled through the airport during the year. This is the highest annual passenger movement recorded since the airport began operations.

He said that never before has such a large number of passengers used the Bhubaneswar Airport in a single year.

Bhubaneswar Climbs to 13th Position Nationally

With the surge in passenger traffic, Bhubaneswar Airport has moved up to the 13th position in the country in terms of total passenger movement. This marks a significant improvement compared to previous years.

Delhi Tops the List in Passenger Traffic

At the national level, Delhi airport continues to lead with passenger traffic of around 70 million, maintaining its top position among Indian airports.

Flights to 28 Destinations

At present, Bhubaneswar Airport operates flights to a total of 28 destinations. The expanding network has made air travel more accessible for passengers from Odisha.