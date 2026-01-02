Bhubaneswar: Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar were affected for the second consecutive day on Friday due to dense fog, causing cancellations, delays, and inconvenience to passengers.

Flights Cancelled and Delayed

Poor visibility over the runway led to the cancellation of flights from Bhubaneswar to Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Several other flights, including those bound for Varanasi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi, were delayed by two to three hours.

Passengers faced difficulties as flights failed to depart or arrive on schedule, leaving many unable to reach their destinations on time.

Visibility Drops Below Safety Limit

Airport officials said flight operations are permitted only when runway visibility reaches at least 550 metres. However, dense fog continued to reduce visibility below the required limit, making take-offs and landings unsafe.

A day earlier, five incoming flights had to be diverted due to similar conditions.

Airport Authorities Issue Advisory

The Bhubaneswar Airport Director said all necessary arrangements were being made for passenger convenience as per standard protocol. With foggy weather expected to persist, passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving home.