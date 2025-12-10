Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has revised the operating hours of its parks, allowing uninterrupted public access on weekends. The change, which will take effect on December 13, comes after consistent appeals from morning walkers, fitness groups, and regular visitors who sought longer access during Saturdays and Sundays.

Under the new schedule, all BDA parks will remain open from 5 AM to 8:30 PM on weekends, removing the usual afternoon break. Officials said the decision is intended to encourage outdoor activity, make green spaces more accessible, and provide citizens with greater flexibility to enjoy leisure time with family and friends.

Indira Gandhi Park will follow an extended schedule of 5 AM to 8:30 PM on all days, including weekdays. For other parks, the existing weekday timings will continue, with gates remaining open from 5 AM to 11:30 AM and again from 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The BDA will soon install updated timing boards at all park entrances.

BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana said the move is aimed at improving the overall recreational experience for residents. He appealed to visitors to keep the parks clean and abide by the rules to maintain the environment.

The Authority oversees 50 major parks across the city, including Biju Patnaik Park, APJ Abdul Kalam Park, Madhusudan Das Park, Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, and IG Park. Close to 35,000 people visit these spaces daily. Meanwhile, repainting and safety upgrades for play equipment are underway in several parks to enhance visitor comfort.