Bhubaneswar: The 151st Authority Meeting of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) was held in the Odisha capital here today.

Odisha Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Minister and BDA chairman Krushna Chandra Mahapatra presided over the meeting.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Jatni Municipality chairman Ananta Behera, H&UD Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhi, RDC (Central Division) Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, BDA vice chairman Chanchal Rana and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided that the BDA will soon launch the Ekamra Residency project, one of the major housing projects in Bhubaneswar.

Located in the rapidly developing Subudhipur locality, Ekamra Residency is designed to offer modern, aesthetically pleasing living spaces. Spread across 7.36 acres, the project features contemporary architecture and includes 416 two-bedroom and 288 three-bedroom apartments housed across three towers rising B+G+12 floors.

“The modalities of house allotment will be finalized soon. These projects will fulfill the ambition of people having their own home in the capital city. The construction of houses in the project has already been completed,” said the Minister.

The project has been equipped with all modern amenities

The project includes a community hall, rooftop swimming pool, walking track, commercial areas, children’s play zone, fitness centre, solar panel zone, and well-landscaped open spaces. A 100-ft approach road and ample basement parking for residents and visitors further enhance convenience, reflecting BDA’s commitment to high-quality urban living.

Moreover, several key proposals were discussed and approved during the meeting. These include the development of the CDP road from Sani Temple, Niladri Vihar to DAV School Road, Sailashree Vihar, the construction of a 45-metre CDP road connecting Guru Kelu Charan Park Square to Patia Railway Station, and the CDP road linking Nuagaon–Kateni Road to the road passing through TP-08.