Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a strict ban on obscene dance performances at Jatra shows during the Khandagiri Mela 2026, aiming to preserve the sanctity and cultural spirit of the annual religious fair. The Khandagiri Mela 2026 will be held from January 25 to February 7.

Ban to Maintain Cultural Sanctity

The decision was taken following complaints from citizens who alleged that vulgar dance performances at some Jatra shows were tarnishing the image of the Khandagiri Mela. Many had also expressed concern that such performances made family audiences uncomfortable. The BMC said Jatra troupes would not be allowed to stage any obscene or indecent dance acts during the fair.

Preparatory Meeting Chaired by the Mayor

The announcement was made after a preparatory meeting chaired by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das. She said the civic body is taking several measures to ensure discipline, safety and smooth conduct of the mela. The meeting was attended by all corporators, members of the standing committee, representatives of the Jatra committee, officials from the electricity department, WATCO, Roads and Buildings department, and the police. The focus was on ensuring smooth management of the fair and the safety of visitors.

CCTV Surveillance and Police Deployment

As part of the security arrangements, around 100 CCTV cameras will be installed across the mela area. Additional police forces will also be deployed to prevent thefts and maintain law and order during the event. A 24-hour control room will be set up by the BMC, with officers from all concerned departments stationed there to handle emergencies and coordination.

Facilities for devotees and Naga sadhus

The meeting discussed arrangements starting from the procession of deities to stall allotment and crowd management. Special facilities will be provided for Naga sadhus and devotees, including toilets, drinking water, adequate lighting, and security. As per the requirement, health services, mobile toilets, and additional drinking water facilities will also be arranged during the mela period.

Seven Jatra Pandal Approved

According to the mayor, Jatra performances will be organised in seven designated pandals during the Khandagiri Mela. Strict instructions will be issued to organisers to comply with the ban on obscene content.

Ban Continues from Last Year

Notably, the BMC had imposed a similar ban during last year’s Khandagiri Mela following public objections. The civic body reiterated that the restriction will be enforced strictly this year as well to protect the traditional and religious essence of the mela.

Traffic, parking and police deployment

Police patrolling will be intensified to prevent theft and maintain law and order. Parking arrangements will be streamlined to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles around the mela site.