Bhubaneswar: In a significant push towards expanding urban green cover and improving air quality, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today undertook a massive tree plantation drive at the Temporary Transit Shelter (TTS) near Sainik School. Over 1,000 saplings were planted across the campus as part of the initiative.

Minister, Housing and Urban Development and Public Enterprises, Krishna Chandra Mohapatra, graced the event as Chief Guest, inaugurated the newly established Clean Canteen, and launched the plantation programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said it is a matter of pride that Bhubaneswar now stands 4th in the country in the Clean Air Survey, underscoring the effectiveness of the city’s green initiatives. He added under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), extensive tree plantation across BMC limits has played a crucial role in improving and sustaining the city’s air quality. He urged citizens, SHGs, voluntary organisations, educational institutions and various organisations to join hands with BMC in its green mission.

BMC is developing dense urban forests at multiple locations in Bhubaneswar using scientific methods. At the TTS near Sainik School, saplings approved by the Pollution Control Board—shade-giving, flower-bearing and oxygen-rich species—have been planted to create a cool, clean and sustainable green belt. No fruit-bearing trees have been included, ensuring the focus remains on enhancing air quality. Medium-sized saplings were planted for quicker canopy growth and faster ecosystem development.

The Minister further noted while the TTS campus already had a considerable number of trees, the addition of over a thousand new saplings will significantly strengthen the area’s green cover.

Miyawaki plantations create green pockets

Mayor Sulochana Das highlighted previous Miyawaki plantations undertaken by BMC have now grown into dense green pockets. “Plantation is only the first step; consistent maintenance ensures long-term success. BMC’s Miyawaki and avenue plantations are thriving today due to proper upkeep,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, praised BMC’s continuous efforts in strengthening urban ecology. She emphasised that developing strong green infrastructure is as important as expanding physical infrastructure in a fast-growing city like Bhubaneswar. She pointed out BMC’s plantation initiatives align with the State Government’s broader climate-resilience strategy, and that long-term environmental sustainability can only be achieved through collective ownership. Padhee appealed to citizens, community groups and institutions to actively participate, saying that community involvement is the backbone of every successful green initiative.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, in his welcome address, emphasized the critical role of afforestation in safeguarding Bhubaneswar from natural disasters and maintaining ecological balance.

The programme concluded with Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das proposing the vote of thanks.