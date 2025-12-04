Bhubaneswar: A security lapse near the Commissionerate Police’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening triggered concern after a car entered the Odisha Chief Minister’s convoy.

Security personnel reacted immediately, intercepted the vehicle and surrounded it before any untoward incident could occur. The occupants were not allowed to step out until the CM's convoy moved ahead.

The driver was questioned after the convoy passed and was later released, reports said.

Security breach sparks concern

The breach has sparked debate over the effectiveness of VIP security arrangements, especially at a time when strict protocols have been in place across the country following the Delhi Red Fort car explosion incident.

Citizens have expressed strong dissatisfaction over how such an error occurred right in front of the Police Commissioner’s office.