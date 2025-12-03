Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed the secretaries of different departments to submit the annual report along with the audit report of each District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Majhi chaired an important high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar egarding the DMFs. According to an official statement, a total of Rs 34,052 crore has been collected from 11 DMF districts in the state by the end of October this year, of which about 55 per cent has been utilised in various projects.

It further stated that CM Majhi advised the authorities to step up expenditure to ensure the delivery of basic services to the people. It also came to the fore during the meeting that after the reconstitution of the DMFs in 10 districts, their Trust Board meetings have already been held. In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed departmental secretaries to submit the annual and audit reports of each DMF and utilise the funds collected from minor minerals under the DMF in any part of the respective districts.

DMF to be used for basic needs of the area: CM Majhi

“These funds should be spent on fulfilling the basic needs of the area, such as education, health, water supply, and communication infrastructure, and provide all the basic services to people living in settlements located near mining areas,” CM Majhi instructed officials. The officials were instructed to expedite the implementation of various projects by regularly convening DMF Trust Board meetings. Similarly, villages directly and indirectly affected by mining operations will be identified under the DMF.

Majhi also instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to control pollution affecting habitations located around mining zones. The administration of districts where the collection of DMF funds stands at Rs 10 crore or more has been asked to establish an Endowment Fund, which will be invested in government securities, bonds of scheduled banks, or fixed deposits. The Chief Minister said that this endowment fund will be used to create livelihood opportunities for future generations in areas where mineral deposits have been exhausted or where mining operations have stopped for any reason.

(IANS)

Also read: Farmers’ income increased under BJP government in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi