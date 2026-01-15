Bhubaneswar: To safeguard public health, environmental hygiene, and aviation safety, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed fish, meat, and poultry shops as well as related commercial establishments within its jurisdiction to strictly adhere to guidelines on the handling, transportation, and disposal of animal waste.

The civic body has warned that non-compliance will invite stringent action from February 1, 2026. Enforcement measures will be taken under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, relevant municipal laws, and applicable aviation safety regulations.

Penal action may include cancellation of trade licences, closure of shops, and legal proceedings against violators.

The civic body noted improper disposal of fish, meat, and poultry waste in markets and commercial units has been creating foul odour and unhygienic conditions, leading to the congregation of birds. This poses a serious risk to aircraft operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, as bird hits during take-off and landing can result in major aviation hazards.

Such unhygienic conditions also endanger the safety and health of sanitation workers, making waste handling hazardous. In accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, BMC by-laws, and guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on wildlife hazard management, the improper disposal of organic waste that attracts birds in areas around airports has been strictly prohibited.

During a meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC), it was decided that reducing bird attraction through strict enforcement of waste management practices across Bhubaneswar city is essential to ensure flight safety at the airport.

Steps to be followed

In view of these statutory provisions and to protect public health, environmental safety, and aviation security, BMC has directed all fish, meat, and poultry shop owners, vendors, and slaughterhouse units to strictly comply with the following guidelines.

All animal waste generated from such establishments must be stored only in biodegradable garbage bags of a minimum thickness of 120 microns, and only medium or large-sized bags should be used. The use of thin plastic carry bags or non-biodegradable bags for storing or disposing of waste has been completely prohibited.

Each establishment must mandatorily store waste within its shop premises. Under no circumstances should waste be kept in open containers, baskets, or uncovered vessels. The waste must be stored in leak-proof containers. Dumping of waste on roads, drains, open areas, public places, water bodies, or vacant land has been strictly banned. Disposal of fish, meat, and poultry waste in streets, drains, open spaces, ponds, or fields will not be permitted.

All such waste must be handed over only to BMC sanitation vehicles for scientific collection and disposal. Storage of waste beyond the prescribed time or keeping waste in open conditions is strictly prohibited.

BMC has instructed zonal commissioners, health officers, sanitary inspectors, and enforcement teams, particularly in Unit-1, Unit-4, and other concerned market areas, to conduct strict inspections, undertake extensive awareness campaigns, and ensure effective implementation of the order.