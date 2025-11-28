Bhubaneswar: A crude bomb was hurled near Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 in Bhubaneswar’s Gadakana locality on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents, students and school staff. The incident took place around 8 am when unidentified miscreants threw the explosive near the school’s gate.

According to reports, the crude bomb exploded near Gate No. 3 of the campus. No damage or injury was reported, but the blast sound created tension in the area as students had begun arriving for classes.

Probe by police starts

Mancheswar police, along with a scientific investigation team, reached the site and launched a detailed probe. Cops examined the spot and seized metal splinters, iron nails and residue believed to be parts of the crude bomb.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify those involved. Further investigation is underway.