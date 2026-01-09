Bhubaneswar: The winter chill tightened its grip on Bhubaneswar as the minimum temperature dropped to 9.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, marking the fourth coldest January night recorded in the city in the last 74 years.

Weather data shows that such a low night temperature in January has been recorded only a handful of times since 1952.

According to meteorological records, the capital last saw this temperature on January 3, 1952. With the same reading logged again on January 8 and January 9 this year, the city has matched its fourth lowest January night temperature in history.

January cold night records

The coldest January night in Bhubaneswar was recorded on January 5, 1992, when the mercury dipped to 8.6 degrees Celsius. This was followed by January 17, 2003, with 9 degrees Celsius, and January 15, 2012, when the minimum temperature stood at 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius was first recorded on January 3, 1952. The same figure has now been repeated on January 8 and January 9 this year, placing the current cold spell among the most severe January chills the city has seen.

Sharp fall over four days

The intense cold follows a steep fall in night temperatures over the past four days. On January 4, the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius. It dipped slightly to 18 degrees on January 5, fell to 15.4 degrees on January 6, and then dropped sharply to 10.2 degrees on January 7.

Within a short span, the mercury fell by more than nine degrees Celsius, leading to harsh winter conditions across the city.

Daily life hit by cold wave

The cold wave has affected normal life in Bhubaneswar. Chilly winds added to the discomfort, especially during early morning and late-night hours. Residents were seen stepping out wrapped in sweaters, shawls, and mufflers.

Morning walkers delayed their routines, street vendors opened their shops later than usual, and two-wheeler riders struggled to cope with the biting cold. Tea stalls across different parts of the city reported higher footfall as people gathered to warm themselves amid the continuing chill.