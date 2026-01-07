Bhubaneswar: Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded its coldest night of the ongoing winter season as the minimum temperature dropped sharply to 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The sudden fall in temperature has brought an intense chill, affecting normal life across the city.

Sharp fall in mercury over three days

Weather data shows a steep decline in night temperature over the past three days. On January 4, Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius. It fell slightly to 18 degrees on January 5, dropped further to 15.4 degrees on January 6, and plunged to 10.2 degrees on January 7. In total, the mercury dipped by 8.4 degrees Celsius within just three days.

Earlier this winter, the lowest temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius on December 11, 2025.

Cold wave conditions grip the city

The cold wave has caused inconvenience for the denizens. Early mornings are witnessing fog in several areas, while cold winds have added to the discomfort. People are stepping out wrapped in sweaters, shawls, and mufflers as the chill lingers through the morning hours.

Daily life affected

The drop in temperature has impacted daily routines. Morning walkers and street vendors were seen starting their day late, while two-wheeler riders struggled with the biting cold during early hours. Tea stalls reported increased footfall as people sought warmth.