Bhubaneswar: A major fire erupted at a bar & restaurant in the Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar today. Thick smoke was seen billowing out of the building. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to bring the flames under control. The fire also spread to a nearby furniture shop, increasing the scale of the damage.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze and prevented it from spreading to more establishments. No reports of casualties have emerged so far.

"We have doused the flames. The situation is under control. An investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire. The mishap has caused major damage," a Fire Service official said.