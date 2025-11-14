Bhubaneswar: As many as three police personnel sustained injuries on Thursday night after a group of youths allegedly attacked the cops who had reached Ramanisahi locality under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar to resolve a dispute between a house owner and a tenant.

According to reports, a police team in a PCR van was sent to the locality after a heated argument erupted between the two sides. The dispute began weeks ago when a tenant reportedly stopped paying rent and did not vacate the house despite repeated requests from the owner. Although both parties had earlier lodged complaints at the police station, the issue remained unresolved.

Youths attack cops

On Thursday evening, the house owner, accompanied by some supporters, went to ask the tenant to vacate the house, which led to a fierce altercation. As the situation escalated, the PCR team arrived to intervene. During the attempt to pacify both sides, a group of youths suddenly attacked the police.

The attackers allegedly beat the police personnel and pelted stones at the PCR van, damaging the vehicle. In the assault, an SI suffered injuries to his face, while two other policemen were also hurt.

Five arrested

As the situation went out of control, three additional police teams were rushed to the spot. Seeing the reinforcement, the youths dispersed. Police later detained five youths from the area for their alleged involvement in the attack.

Security has been strengthened in the locality, and patrolling has been intensified to prevent further unrest.