Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at a supermarket near Lingipur in the Dhauli area of Bhubaneswar last night, causing extensive damage to properties worth lakhs of rupees.

According to initial reports, the fire started on the third floor of the supermarket at around 10 pm. Within minutes, flames spread across the floor, engulfing goods stored inside the building.

Locals noticed smoke and flames rising from the building and immediately alerted the fire services. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the flames. However, even after several hours, the fire continued to burn intensely.

A large quantity of goods kept inside the supermarket was reduced to ashes. Though the exact amount of loss is yet to be assessed, preliminary estimates suggest that properties worth several lakhs have been destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire personnel are continuing efforts to completely bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported so far.