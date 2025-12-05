Bhubaneswar: The Market Building in Bhubaneswar, one of the most crowded commercial hubs in the city, is grappling with deteriorating infrastructure and rising parking issues. Although thousands of shoppers visit the area every day and footfall has increased further during the marriage season, the lack of regular maintenance has begun to erode the market’s appeal.

The water fountain at the Market Building, once a popular spot for visitors to take photos and videos, has not functioned for nearly two years. Instead of restoring it, authorities have placed flower pots around the structure. A smart kiosk inside the premises is no longer operational.

The plastic reverse vending machine, introduced to encourage a plastic-free market and offer mobile phone talktime in exchange for plastic waste, has been out of order for a long time. The wooden elements of the model structure resembling the Shree Ram Temple have decayed. The seating areas are cluttered with broken light parts, bamboo pieces and other waste.

Parking issue

Parking remains another persistent challenge. Despite the presence of a multilevel parking facility, vehicles are parked haphazardly across the area. Near the petrol pump entrance, motorcycles are often lined up along half the width of the road, causing congestion.

Some shopkeepers have extended their displays far beyond their allotted space, narrowing walkways. Street vendors have also occupied sections of the footpath close to the building, adding to the crowding.

Efforts on to address the issues

Speaking on the situation, Central Market Association President Pradyumna Kumar Jena said the association has discussed many of these issues and urged traders to operate within their designated boundaries. He added that proposals to install entry gates, expand the market and resolve other problems would soon be taken up with the government.