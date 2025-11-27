Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to crack down on hospitals, commercial establishments and offices that are operating without adequate parking facilities. The civic body will soon issue notices to such units, directing them to create proper parking spaces within their premises.

Informing about the decision after a corporation meeting on Wednesday, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said the move aims to ease traffic congestion across key stretches of the city. She said BMC will work closely with the Commissionerate Police to map out available public spaces near areas notified as no-parking zones.

Das noted that while the decision to mark major stretches as no-parking zones was taken to reduce traffic snarls, the change must be implemented only after alternate spaces for parking are clearly identified.

“Many corporators raised concerns that vehicles have no place to go once these zones are enforced. We will take up the matter with the government and coordinate with the Commissionerate Police to locate suitable public spots that can be used as parking areas,” she said.

Lack of parking spaces leads to roadside parking

The mayor also pointed out that several hospitals, restaurants and commercial complexes have been functioning without providing sufficient parking, which forces visitors to leave their vehicles on the roadside.

“In one hospital, staff vehicles are given priority inside the campus, while the public is pushed to park along the road. Notices will be issued to such establishments asking them to arrange proper parking. Large hospitals will be instructed to set up multi-level parking structures on their premises,” Das added.

Multi-level parking project at Unit-VI

She further said the corporation will expedite work on the long-delayed multi-level parking project at Unit-VI, which has remained incomplete for years. According to BMC, completing this facility and ensuring private establishments follow parking norms are key steps toward easing roadside congestion in the capital city.