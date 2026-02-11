Bhubaneswar: The main accused in the Niladri Vihar murder case in Bhubaneswar surrendered before the police on Tuesday evening. The case is related to the killing of 27-year-old Satyabrata Pradhan, a native of Hasinipur village in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district.

According to ACP Sonal Singh Parmar, Liza was staying in a rented house at Niladri Vihar. Dinesh used to visit her frequently, and the two were in a relationship. Police said Dinesh was previously married in Jagatsinghpur and has a daughter.

The ACP said Dinesh suspected Liza of having an affair with another man. On the intervening night of February 8 and 9, he travelled from Jagatsinghpur to Bhubaneswar after Liza did not respond to his repeated phone calls.

Police said Dinesh found Satyabrata and Liza in a room. In a sudden outburst of anger, he stabbed Satyabrata and fled the scene.

Despite being injured, Satyabrata managed to step out of the room and collapsed near Mangala Mandir Chhak. Locals, along with Liza, rushed him to the Capital Hospital in an ambulance. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

After the incident, the accused went into hiding. When he learnt that the police had intensified efforts to trace him, he surrendered.

He has been arrested and will be produced before a court.

ACP Parmar said that so far, there is no evidence to establish Liza’s involvement in the murder. Further investigation is continuing.