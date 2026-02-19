Bhubaneswar: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced another major step to reduce traffic congestion at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar. The busy stretch of National Highway-16 will be widened from four lanes to six lanes to improve traffic flow.

NHAI Odisha Chief Birendra Singh informed that the expansion work will be taken up soon. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 25 crore. The authority has set a target to complete the work within one and a half years.

The decision comes amid rising traffic pressure on the Palasuni–Rasulgarh stretch, which witnesses heavy movement of vehicles every day. With rapid urban growth and increasing vehicle numbers, congestion has become a regular problem in the area.

NHAI has also proposed the construction of a covered skywalk between Palasuni and Rasulgarh to ensure pedestrian safety and ease vehicular movement. The six-lane expansion is expected to complement the skywalk project and provide long-term relief from traffic snarls.

Officials said the road widening will help streamline traffic, reduce bottlenecks and improve overall connectivity along NH-16, one of the busiest national highways passing through the capital city.