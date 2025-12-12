Baripada: For long, migratory birds have been winter’s most reliable visitors in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. From travelling thousands of miles and settling along the region’s waterbodies to seamlessly adapting to the local climate, these avian guests have been transforming reservoirs into vibrant ecological hotspots.

Each year for about three to four months, these birds adapt seamlessly to the local climate, feeding, breeding and blending with the seasonal rhythm.

Typically, with the onset of winter, waterbodies across the region turn into temporary homes for thousands of migratory birds. Some arrive in search of food, while others come to breed. But this winter, the skies are empty. Despite half the season having passed, the district’s signature waterbodies—Khadkhai, Bankabahal, Nesa, and Rani Bandh—remain eerily silent. No flocks have descended. No seasonal chatter has risen from the wetlands. What was once a robust annual congregation has thinned into a scattered, fragile presence.

For local residents and bird enthusiasts, this absence is not just disappointing—it is alarming. Expressing concern over the birds’ unexplained absence, they are of the opinion that this is much more than the loss of a seasonal spectacle. It is a biological alert.

A Steady Decline in Bird Numbers

2022: 19,080 birds

2023: 7,273 birds

2024: 5,446 birds

Data from the Forest Department highlight a sharp year-on-year decline. In 2022, the Rairangpur Forest Division recorded 19,080 migratory birds. This dropped dramatically to 7,273 in 2023. By 2024, the number fell further to 5,446. This steady collapse signals a kind of systemic disruption demanding urgent scrutiny.

The 2024 census revealed the following distribution:

Rairangpur Range: 1,502

Bahalda Range: 1,316

Bishoi Wildlife Range: 17

Manda Range: 696

Badampahad Range: 1,915

The trend is clear: the number of migratory birds visiting the region has been steadily shrinking over the past three years. Meanwhile, the Forest Department has announced that this year’s bird census will begin in January.

Climate Change Raises Red Flags

According to Pradeepta Kabi, former Wildlife Warden of Mayurbhanj, climate change is a key factor behind the shifting migratory patterns. He notes that migratory birds travel only to places where they feel safe and can find adequate food and suitable breeding conditions.

Rising temperatures, shrinking wetlands, unpredictable rainfall, and changing water chemistry can alter food availability and disturb breeding patterns. Even subtle shifts—warmer nights, decreased water levels, loss of shoreline vegetation—can push birds to recalibrate their routes.

Add to this the growing pressure of human disturbance and the persistent threat of hunting, and the region becomes far less attractive to species that rely heavily on instinctive risk assessment. Wetlands that fail to attract migratory species often suffer from deeper environmental imbalances: disrupted food chains, altered water cycles, and declining biodiversity. These changes are usually slow, subtle, and easily overlooked—until the birds stop coming.

As the Forest Department prepares for its January census, one question looms large: Is this just a temporary dip or the beginning of a permanent ecological shift?

Also read: Lost across borders, found again: Mayurbhanj man reunites with family after 11 years in Bangladesh