Bhubaneswar: The newly built trauma care centre at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, completed around six months ago, is yet to be inaugurated and made operational. Despite the installation of modern medical equipment and the readiness of the facility to serve patients, the centre continues to remain closed, leaving critical patients to be referred to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Reports said that the construction of the trauma care centre was completed long ago, and all necessary machines were installed nearly six months ago. The facility is fully prepared to start functioning, but the formal inauguration has been repeatedly postponed.

During his visit to the hospital in July this year, Odisha health Minister had assured that the trauma care unit would be inaugurated in August. Later, there was speculation that it might be opened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in September. However, neither event took place, leaving the centre locked and unused.

The delay has caused inconvenience to accident victims and patients with severe injuries, who continue to be shifted to other hospitals for advanced treatment. Many had hoped that once the trauma centre became operational, Capital Hospital would be able to handle emergency and critical cases more efficiently within the city itself.

Super-speciality departments also facing issues

Apart from the trauma unit, several super-speciality departments of Capital Hospital are also facing complaints. The gastroenterology department reportedly remains without a dedicated doctor, while other super speciality units are running only OPD services. No inpatient department (IPD) facilities have been started yet.

Patients visiting the neurology department complain of limited services as doctors attend only three days a week. Similarly, construction of the proposed cancer care unit, which started two years ago with the goal of offering advanced oncology treatment, is still incomplete.

Several other departments planned under the hospital’s master plan, such as rheumatology, haematology, and OMFS, have not yet been established.

Hospital authorities said the trauma care centre will be inaugurated soon and assured that steps are being taken to make advanced medical facilities available to the public at the earliest.

