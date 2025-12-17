Bhubaneswar: A tenant had to spend the night outside in the cold along with his family members as the landlord allegedly vacated the house forcibly in the Damana area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The tenant, identified as Soumyajit Mahapatra, alleged that the house owner removed the household items in his absence. A dispute had earlier taken place between the house owner and the tenant over house rent.

Following the argument, both parties had approached the Chandrasekharpur police station. During discussions, it was reportedly decided that the tenant would vacate the house by the end of the month.

However, Soumyajit alleged that despite the understanding, the house owner forcibly removed the belongings before the agreed deadline. As a result, he was compelled to sit outside the house throughout the night along with his wife and elderly mother.

The tenant has accused the house owner of taking the step deliberately when he was not present.