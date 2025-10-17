Jagatsinghpur: A landlord sustained grievous injuries after being brutally attacked by his tenant at his residence in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Ramakrushna Mohanty, a resident of Jagatsinghpur town.

According to reports, the tenant, who works in the Paradip area, had been staying in Ramakrushna’s house on rent for around one and a half years. Around 11 pm to 11.15 pm on Thursday, the tenant allegedly entered the landlord’s room and tried to snatch his gold chain. When Ramakrushna resisted, the accused reportedly attacked him with a sharp weapon and stabbed him 15 times on his head, face, hands, chest, and stomach.

Victim hospitalised in critical condition

The assailant also fled the scene after snatching a gold chain from the landlord’s daughter. Hearing the family’s screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Ramakrushna lying in a pool of blood, informed one of his relatives.

He was immediately rushed to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, around midnight for advanced treatment.

Accused Absconding

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. While the exact motive is yet to be confirmed, family members suspect that the attack was carried out with the intention of loot.

Also Read: Jagatsinghpur: Puja Pandal collapses in Balikuda due to heavy rain, 2 injured