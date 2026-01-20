Rajnagar (Kendrapara): The latest bird census conducted by the Odisha Forest Department has revealed an increase in the number of migratory birds visiting Bhitarkanika National Park this year.

According to the census, a total of 1,52,762 birds were spotted in the national park, compared to 1,51,614 birds last year, marking an increase of 1,148 birds.

However, despite the rise in overall bird numbers, officials have expressed concern over the steady decline in bird species diversity over the past few years. In 2023, as many as 139 bird species were recorded, which dropped to 121 species in 2024, 118 in 2025, and further declined to 106 species this year.

Forest officials said the consistent reduction in species variety indicates all is not well at the national park, as biodiversity is reflected not only by bird numbers but also by the diversity of species.

Rajnagar Forest Division official Bharadwaj Gaonkar said Great Bittern birds were sighted at Bhitarkanika for the first time this year. The rare species was spotted in the Gahirmatha area.

“The birds are believed to have migrated from regions such as Siberia, China, Russia and the North Pole to escape the extreme winter conditions,” the official added.