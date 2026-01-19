Bhubaneswar: The saltwater crocodile population at Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has gone up by 32 in last one year.

This was revealed by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department of the state government today.

The annual census at Bhitarkanika has recorded 1,858 crocodiles this year. The number has gone up by 32 in comparison to the last year’s figure of 1,826, said the Forest Department.

The department conducted the crocodile census at Bhitarkanika from January 8 to 10 by deploying as many as 24 dedicated teams.

Maximum number of crocs found in Kanika Wildlife Range

“The annual estuarine crocodile estimation in and around the Bhitarkanika National Park/Wildlife Sanctuary/Outside Protected Area recorded 1,858 crocodiles. An increase by 32 crocodiles compared to the last year’s count of 1,826,” said the PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden in Odisha, Prem Kumar Jha.

According to the Forest Department, the maximum number of 1,424 crocodiles were spotted in Kanika Wildlife Range, followed by 292 in Rajnagar Wildlife Range, 99 in Mahakalpada Range and 43 in Gahirmatha Wildlife Range in Kendrapara.

As per the data, the census recorded 353 adults, 167 sub-adults, 365 juveniles, 442 yearlings and 531 hatchlings in Bhitarkanika.