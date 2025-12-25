Chandbali: Normal life was affected in Chandbali of Odisha's Bhadrak district today as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress observed a six-hour bandh protesting the rape and murder of a minor girl in the area.

Party workers blocked roads at several locations by burning tyres, affecting traffic movement in the area. Most shops and business establishments remained closed, reflecting public support for the shutdown.

BJD workers, led by Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, alleged serious lapses on the part of the police. Ray said people have extended support to the bandh as anger was growing over the incident.

He claimed illegal drug sale was rampant in the area where the crime occurred and alleged that the police had failed to take preventive steps despite being aware of the situation.

“The incident happened due to police negligence. The accused is a drug addict. We demand justice for the victim,” Ray said, adding that crimes against women were rising across the state.

Police forces were deployed at sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh.

About the rape and murder incident

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, while her body was found in a naked condition at a deserted spot near the Baligaon panchayat office on the outskirts of Chandbali town on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, the minor girl, who was a Class III student, went missing while returning home from school on Tuesday. As evening set in, her family searched for the girl but failed to trace her. Later, locals found her body and informed the family members.

The incident sparked massive outrage, with hundreds of people gathering at the spot. Protesters blocked the Bhadrak-Chandbali main road at Baligaon, burning tyres and staging a demonstration. Due to the road blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road on Tuesday night.

Accused arrested

Police have arrested the accused, identified as 30-year-old Bablu Das of Rampalli village under Chandbali police limits. He was nabbed from Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

According to police, Bablu, a married man with a child, sexually assaulted and strangled the girl to death on Tuesday evening.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said the accused was known to the victim. He lured her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her. As the girl cried in pain and threatened to tell her mother about the incident, the accused strangled her to death, the SP said.

After the death of the girl, Bablu returned to his house and spent the night. On Wednesday morning, he fled to his in-laws' house in Jagatsinghpur in a bus, the SP added.