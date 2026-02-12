Cuttack/New Delhi: Batting for the development of the higher education sector in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantray has demanded that Ravenshaw University be granted Central University status.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Samantray pointed out Odisha currently has only one Central University, located in Koraput, which many students are reluctant to choose due to its remote location.

Citing examples of states such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, the Parliamentarian noted several of these states have more than one Central University. He argued Odisha, too, deserves additional Central institutions to strengthen its higher education infrastructure.

Ravenshaw University in Cuttack is a State University established under the UGC Act, 1956, and is recognised under Sections 2(f) and 12(B) of the Act.

Originally established as Ravenshaw College in 1868, the institution was upgraded to a unitary State University on November 15, 2006.