Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming by-election to the Nuapada Assembly Constituency in Odisha.
The list includes BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with senior party leaders such as Prasanna Acharya, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Sahoo, Pratap Deb, and Pratap Jena, among others.
The Star Campaigners List
1. Naveen Patnaik
2. Prasanna Acharya
3. Debi Prasad Mishra
4. Ranendra Pratap Swain
5. Niranjan Pujari
6. Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo
7. Pratap Deb
8. Pranab Prakash Das
9. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
10. Pratap Jena
11. Sanjay Kumar Das Burma
12. Dibya Shankar Mishra
13. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
14. Sarada Nayak
15. Puspendra Singh Deo
16. Priti Ranjan Gharai
17. Tukuni Sahu
18. Sulata Deo
19. Lekhashri Samantsinghar
20. Sudam Marndi
21. Debesh Acharya
22. Pradip Kumar Dishari
23. Saroj Kumar Meher
24. Rohit Pujari
25. Mujibulla Khan
26. Bikram Panda
27. Bhrugu Baxipatra
28. Jogesh Singh
29. Niranjan Bisi
30. Manohar Randhari
31. Ramesh Majhi
32. Pradip Majhi
33. Adhiraj Panigrahi
34. Romancha Ranjan Biswal
35. Subasini Jena
36. Barsa Singh Bariha
37. Deepali Das
38. Manorama Mohanty
39. Chinmaya Sahu
40. Ipsita Sahu
The BJD campaigners will canvas in support of Snehangini Chhuria, the party’s candidate, who is contesting against BJP’s Jay Dholakia and Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, as the regional party aims to retain the Nuapada seat in the State Legislative Assembly.
Nuapada bypoll
The Nuapada bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 11, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections in six other Assembly constituencies across India.
The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, which led to the vacancy of the Nuapada Assembly seat.
