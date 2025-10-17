Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming by-election to the Nuapada Assembly Constituency in Odisha.

The list includes BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with senior party leaders such as Prasanna Acharya, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Sahoo, Pratap Deb, and Pratap Jena, among others.

The Star Campaigners List

1. Naveen Patnaik

2. Prasanna Acharya

3. Debi Prasad Mishra

4. Ranendra Pratap Swain

5. Niranjan Pujari

6. Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo

7. Pratap Deb

8. Pranab Prakash Das

9. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

10. Pratap Jena

11. Sanjay Kumar Das Burma

12. Dibya Shankar Mishra

13. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo

14. Sarada Nayak

15. Puspendra Singh Deo

16. Priti Ranjan Gharai

17. Tukuni Sahu

18. Sulata Deo

19. Lekhashri Samantsinghar

20. Sudam Marndi

21. Debesh Acharya

22. Pradip Kumar Dishari

23. Saroj Kumar Meher

24. Rohit Pujari

25. Mujibulla Khan

26. Bikram Panda

27. Bhrugu Baxipatra

28. Jogesh Singh

29. Niranjan Bisi

30. Manohar Randhari

31. Ramesh Majhi

32. Pradip Majhi

33. Adhiraj Panigrahi

34. Romancha Ranjan Biswal

35. Subasini Jena

36. Barsa Singh Bariha

37. Deepali Das

38. Manorama Mohanty

39. Chinmaya Sahu

40. Ipsita Sahu

The BJD campaigners will canvas in support of Snehangini Chhuria, the party’s candidate, who is contesting against BJP’s Jay Dholakia and Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, as the regional party aims to retain the Nuapada seat in the State Legislative Assembly.

Nuapada bypoll

The Nuapada bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 11, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections in six other Assembly constituencies across India.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, which led to the vacancy of the Nuapada Assembly seat.

