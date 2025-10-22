Bhubaneswar: An Inspector of Odisha Police has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) on false assurance of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Yoshobant Acharya, a 2017-batch police officer. He had been promoted to the rank of Inspector In-Charge (IIC) and posted in Kalahandi recently.

Developed intimacy 7 years ago

As per the allegations, Acharya had developed a relationship with the woman SI around eight years ago. He had reportedly visited her house and moved a marriage proposal.

The police Inspector had kept physical intimacy with the woman cop for the first time during her posting at Kendrapara Town Police Station in 2018 on the promise of marriage.

Forced the victim for abortion

Acharya was in live-in relationship with the woman SI for last seven years. He had been maintaining physical intimacy with the victim during her posting in Ganjam, Gajapati and in the capital city. Acharya reportedly forced the woman cop to go for an abortion after she was found pregnant, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, came to know that Acharya is a married person and he has a son from his wife.

Soon, the victim lodged a complaint in this regard with the Mahila Police in the capital city here. Taking the issue seriously, the Mahila Police arrested Acharya on charges of raping the woman SI.