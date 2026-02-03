Pune/Bhubaneswar: The body of a young woman from Odisha, pursuing her LLB studies in Mumbai, was found in a deep gorge in Lonavala on Sunday. She has been identified as 20-year-old Shreya Narendra Pati, a third-year LLB student.

Pati had arrived in Lonavala for a solo trek and visited several tourist spots before reaching Tiger Point from Duke’s Nose by rickshaw.

Locals initially discovered her bag near a roadside stall, which contained her identification documents, mobile phone, and laptop. The police were alerted and contacted Pati’s family, who then registered a missing person complaint.

A search operation was launched with assistance from the Pune Rural Police dog squad. Using a handkerchief found in the bag, the sniffer dog traced the scent to the gorge where Pati’s body was recovered.

Her family identified the body. Following this, the Lonavala Rural Police registered a case of accidental death and have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding her demise.