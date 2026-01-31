Jeypore: A Plus II student allegedly died by suicide in Bhejapadar village, under the Dasamantapur block of Odisha’s Koraput district, after intimate photographs of her was circulated on social media following a breakup.

Background of the incident

The victim, a student at Semiliguda College, had reportedly been in a relationship with Abbas Khosla, a resident of the same village, for the past two years. Khosla is currently enrolled at a government industrial training institute in Koraput town.

The breach of trust

According to reports, the relationship ended recently due to undisclosed reasons. Following the split, the accused allegedly uploaded intimate photographs of the victim on social media platforms and shared the image with three of his friends.

A fatal discovery

The young woman discovered her the photographs online while at home. Overwhelmed by the incident, she reportedly hanged self with her dupatta while her family members were away.

Police action and investigation

The victim's family has filed a formal complaint at the Dasamantapur Police Station, demanding justice for their daughter. Acting on the report, police have detained the accused boyfriend for questioning. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of the digital distribution and the involvement of others.