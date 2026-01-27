Bhubaneswar: Reiterating Odisha government’s commitment to women and child welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday called upon citizens to distribute fruits to Anganwadi children on personal occasions such as birthdays to support the fight against malnutrition.

She was addressing a gathering at the State Institute for Women & Children (SIWC) here, where she inaugurated the Panchatatwa Park and launched the Suposhit Odisha Mission (SOM).

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Subhadra Resource Centre, marking another significant step towards strengthening institutional support systems for women and children in Odisha.

Malnutrition begins at home, says Deputy CM

Emphasising that the battle against malnutrition starts at the household level, Parida stressed the need to educate mothers at the grassroots so they can ensure better nutrition for their children. She highlighted the importance of “localisation of nutritious food,” urging families to prefer locally available, nutrient-rich foods over processed alternatives.

In a unique social appeal, she encouraged people to celebrate personal milestones by sharing fruits with Anganwadi children, describing it as a simple yet impactful way to contribute to a healthier Odisha.

Panchatatwa Park inaugurated at SIWC

The Panchatatwa Park, themed around the five elements of nature—earth, water, fire, air and space—was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister on the SIWC campus.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida inaugurates Panchatatwa Park on the SIWC campus, Bhubaneswar Photograph: (I&PR Department)

Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida at Panchatatwa Park at SIWC, Bhubaneswar Photograph: (I&PR Department)

Key features include:

Acupressure Path: A circular path in the shape of the number ‘8’, designed with pebbles, stones and sand to improve blood circulation and promote mental well-being.

Open-Air Gym: A space aimed at encouraging women and children to connect with nature while focusing on physical fitness.

Subhadra Resource Centre to boost women empowerment

Parida laid the foundation stone for the Subhadra Resource Centre and a 400-seater modern auditorium, to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 35.70 crore.

The integrated facility will house a Toy Museum and a cafeteria and is envisioned as a hub for capacity building, research and policy initiatives related to women and child development.

Suposhit Odisha Mission Workshop launched

Inaugurating a two-day State-level Orientation-cum-Capacity Building Workshop under the Suposhit Odisha Mission, the Deputy Chief Minister said the initiative aims to empower Anganwadi workers at the grassroots level.

Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida inaugurates a workshop under Suposhit Odisha Mission Photograph: (I&PR Department)

Under SOM, Anganwadi Centres with no underweight or malnourished children will be declared ‘SUPOSHIT’, and the concerned workers will be publicly recognised. A dedicated digital dashboard will track real-time progress of each centre across the State.

Major hike in uniform and winter wear assistance

To ensure dignity and comfort for preschool children aged 3 to 6 years, Parida announced a significant revision in cost norms under the Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana, effective from the 2026–27 financial year.

The revised allocations include:

Boys’ Uniform: Rs 175 (up from Rs 100)

Girls’ Uniform: Rs 225 (up from Rs 150)

Shoes and Socks: Rs 150 (up from Rs 100)

Sweaters (Winter Wear): Rs 200 (up from Rs 150)

The enhanced assistance will benefit over 14.76 lakh children across 74,224 Anganwadi centres, with the additional expenditure fully borne by the State Government.

Officials, Anganwadi workers attend event

Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development Shubha Sharma, Director WCD Monisha Banerjee, Additional Secretary Anant Narayan Singh Laguri, Additional Secretary Swayamprabha Mohanty, senior officials and Anganwadi workers from various districts were present at the programme.

The event concluded with a collective pledge, led by the Deputy Chief Minister, committing to the vision of a “Non-Malnutrition Free Odisha” in line with the goal of Viksit Odisha @ 2036.