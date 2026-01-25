Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, cattle were found being illegally transported inside an oil tanker near Barikpur Chowk in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

According to reports, cattle smugglers allegedly used this new method to evade detection by hiding cattle inside a petrol tanker. The tanker was allegedly carrying cattle from Cuttack to West Bengal. Suspecting illegal activity, local activists chased the vehicle and managed to stop it near Barikpur.

On inspection, around 30 cattle were rescued from inside the tanker. Two of the animals were found dead, allegedly due to suffocation and harsh conditions during transportation.

Following the incident, angry locals gathered at the spot and vandalised the tanker. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Police later reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter. Efforts are underway to trace the driver and identify those involved in the illegal cattle trafficking.