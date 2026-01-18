Keonjhar: In one of the biggest crackdowns on cattle smuggling in Odisha, police have launched a large-scale operation named Operation Goraksha, targeting an organised cattle smuggling syndicate operating across multiple districts.

Under the leadership of Keonjhar police, simultaneous raids were conducted at 46 locations across Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Khurda districts on Saturday. The operation is based on the investigation of Daitari police station case number 107/2025, which revealed the existence of a well-organised smuggling network with roots extending to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

A massive police force was deployed for the operation, including two additional SPs, five DSPs, 25 inspectors, 36 sub-inspectors and 18 platoons of armed force. The raids are expected to continue today.

Cash, Gold, Vehicles Seized

So far, police have detained 10 suspected cattle smugglers. During the raids, Rs 1.52 crore cash, gold weighing around 1kg, silver weighing around 3 kg and several valuables were seized. Police also seized 23 four-wheelers, 23 motorcycles and multiple documents related to financial transactions and vehicle movements.

Investigators have identified movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 50 crore belonging to the syndicate, including bank deposits, houses and land. The process of seizure has already begun.

Key Accused Detained

The alleged mastermind of the racket, Sheikh Rajan of Bhadrak, has been detained. Police recovered Rs 60 lakh in cash, two Scorpio vehicles and 7.62 grams of gold from his possession. In Keonjhar’s Samantarapur, Tipu Sultan was detained with Rs 30 lakh in cash, 200 grams of gold, 1.17 kg of silver jewellery, one car and four bikes.

Several other accused were detained from Turumunga, Harichandanpur, Mochinda and Guhalia areas, with cash, gold, silver and vehicles seized during the searches.

Raids Extend to Mayurbhanj and Jajpur

In Mayurbhanj district, raids were conducted in Kuduma, Mandua, Karanjia and Tentaposi, leading to the seizure of Rs 3.5 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments. In Bishoi, police detained Tuna Mohapatra and seized cash, gold, silver and a Mahindra 300 vehicle along with a Bullet motorcycle.

At Jharpokharia, police recovered over Rs 32.5 lakh in cash along with gold and silver from Sujit Mohanty. In Jajpur’s Baruan area, police seized cash, gold, silver, multiple cars, two Bullet motorcycles, scooters, wrist watches and mobile phones.

Biggest Action Against Cattle Smugglers

Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar said the syndicate had been involved in cattle smuggling for a long time and had even attacked police teams on several occasions. More than 50 criminal cases are registered against the accused persons.

He confirmed that the raids were carried out based on search warrants issued by the JMFC court, Keonjhar. The SP added that properties worth over Rs 100 crore, allegedly acquired through cattle smuggling, are likely to be seized in the coming days. Detailed information on the operation will be shared soon.