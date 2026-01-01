Cuttack - In what could reflect a grave escalation of criminal behavior under the cover of festivity, miscreants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residential house during Zero Night celebrations in Banki in Odisha's Cuttack district. While the attack caused significant damage to the domestic property, no casualty has been reported so far.

The incident, which took place in Talabasta village under Banki police station limits, occured at a time when people were welcoming the New Year, turning a moment of joy into one of fear and panic.

Preliminary probe revealed that the bomb was thrown at the house of one Chintamani Behera, a resident of the village. The explosion not only shattered parts of the structure—such as walls, doors, and windows—but also damaged household belongings. Fortunately, the occupants narrowly escaped serious harm. It is suspected that the attack may have been carried out due to previous enmity.

Locals demand tighter security

On getting information, Banki Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Security in the area has been tightened, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved. The incident has sparked fear and anger among villagers, who have demanded strict action against the culprits and enhanced security to prevent such acts of violence in the future.

The bomb attack stands as a grim reminder of how celebrations can be disrupted by lawlessness, causing damage to life and property and disturbing peace in residential areas. While the blast created a wave of terror among local residents, it also serious concerns about law and order, as criminals appear to have taken advantage of the festive atmosphere and late-night hours to execute the attack.

Also read: Bomb Blast near KV-3 in Bhubaneswar: Speaker seeks full report in Assembly