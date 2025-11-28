Bhubaneswar: With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiating a probe into the bomb blast near Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV-3) at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Friday directed authorities to present a detailed report on the incident before the House.

The direction came after BJD MLA Pratap Deb raised the matter during Zero Hour on the second day of the Winter Session.

NIA conducts preliminary probe at blast site

According to reports, a three-member NIA team visited the site and carried out a preliminary investigation. The crude bomb was allegedly hurled by unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle near Gate No. 3 of the school at around 8 AM.

Although there were no casualties, the explosion damaged the school gate and a portion of the boundary wall, triggering serious concerns over security near the central government-run institution.

Police examine CCTV footage to trace culprits

Assistant Commissioner of Police Biswa Ranjan Senapati said surveillance camera footage is being scrutinised to determine whether the explosive was deliberately detonated or went off accidentally while being transported. A scientific team is also verifying whether the material used was a crude bomb or a high-intensity firecracker.

Minister clarifies on school reopening policy

Meanwhile, unrelated to the blast incident, School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond informed the House that schools with enrolment below 20 students will not be reopened. He said the state government is taking steps to reduce dropout rates and streamline school operations.

Supplementary budget to be tabled today

In other business, the Odisha government will present a Rs 10,000 crore supplementary budget in the Assembly today. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to table the first supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal at 4 PM.

