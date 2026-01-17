Bhubaneswar: A senior official of the Chhattisgarh government has been suspended for allegedly watching the obscene dance performance by dancer Nisha Maharana during a cultural event in the neighbouring state on January 9.

As per reports, Tulsidas Markam, the Sub-Collector of Mainpur Sub-Division in Gariaband district, was allegedly present among the audience when Maharana, an artiste from Odisha, preformed the obscene dance during the staging of a play by Banadurga Gananatya, an opera troupe, in Chhattisgarh.

The Sub-Collector was reportedly sitting at the first row in front of the stage during Maharana’s performance. The incident had triggered an outrage among the locals.

14 members of organising committee held

The Chhattisgarh government had earlier transferred the Sub-Collector and suspended three police personnel in connection with the incident. The police, later, arrested as many as 14 members of the organizing committee. The Sub-Collector was suspended by the Gariaband Collector today.

It is worth mentioning here that the police in Odisha’s Balangir district have registered a case against Maharana over allegations of performing an obscene dance during a Jatra (opera) show in the Chandanbhati area on January 12.

The cops have arrested two members of the organizing committee in connection with the incident. The police ASI of Chandanbhati outpost was also transferred by the Balangiri district administration. The ASI was allegedly present during the performance of Maharana.

Maharana, alias Jhili Mallick, reportedly moved the Orissa High Court seeking an anticipatory bail.