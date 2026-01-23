Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has stepped up preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to the state for six days from February 2 to February 7. Chief Secretary Anu Garg has directed all departments, district administrations and police authorities to monitor arrangements so that there are no lapses at any stage.

A state-level preparatory meeting in this regard was held on Thursday evening at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the chairpersonship of Anu Garg. The meeting reviewed security, logistics, infrastructure readiness and coordination among departments to ensure smooth conduct of all programmes.

Schedule

According to the schedule, the President of India will arrive in Bhubaneswar on the evening of February 2. After attending a few meetings at the Lok Bhavan, she will stay overnight.

On February 3 morning, she will visit Jajpur to offer prayers at Biraja Temple and perform rituals at Nabhi Gaya. In the afternoon, she will proceed to Balasore to attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University.

Later on February 3 evening, the President will reach Puri and visit the Shree Jagannath Temple.

On February 4 morning, she will visit Mayurbhanj district. At Rairangpur, she will inaugurate a holiday home at Mahuldiha and visit a girls’ higher secondary school run by the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development Department. She will also unveil the statue of tribal leader Bhanjabir Sunaram Soren and inaugurate a sports complex at Baidpur.

In the afternoon, the President is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several development projects in Rairangpur.

On February 5 morning, she will attend a special programme at the Jagannath Temple in Rairangpur and later visit Similipal. On February 6 morning, the President will interact with women and tribal youth groups in the Similipal region.

She will return to Bhubaneswar in the afternoon and attend the Black Swan Conference India, jointly organised by the Odisha government and the Global Finance Technology Network.

The President will leave Bhubaneswar for Chhattisgarh on the morning of February 7.

Directions by the Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary stressed that all arrangements related to security, temporary halts, fire safety, uninterrupted power supply, backup generators, medical facilities, road repairs, sanitation, drinking water, barricading, passes, and media coverage must be completed well in advance.

A control room will function under the Home Department to ensure coordination among all agencies during the President’s visit. Officials have been asked to remain alert and ensure that every programme is conducted smoothly without any errors.