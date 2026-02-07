Berhampur (Ganjam): A heartfelt letter written by a young boy to Goddess Maa Taratarini has touched devotees and become a subject of widespread discussion after it was found in the donation hundi of the revered temple in Ganjam district.

The letter was discovered during routine counting of offerings at the shrine, conducted in the presence of temple administration officials and police personnel. Along with cash donations and gold and silver ornaments, the handwritten note, written in blue ink on white paper, drew immediate attention.

In the letter, the child poured out the pain and worries of his family and made an earnest appeal to the presiding deity. Beyond expressing sorrow, he sought education and wisdom, prayed for the well-being of his family members, including his mother, grandparents and elder brother, and asked they be spared from sorrow.

The note also reflected a sense of fear, with the child referring to an “enemy” troubling the family and pleading with the goddess to remove the threat from their path.

Concluding the letter on a hopeful note, the child wrote that despite his young age, he carried many dreams and believed that Maa Taratarini would fulfil his wishes.

Temple officials said the letter was found when the hundi was opened recently, and its contents have since resonated widely among many devotees, expressing empathy and reflecting on the deep bond between devotees and the divine.

The touching message has once again highlighted the deeply personal and emotional connection that millions of devotees share with Maa Taratarini, who is believed to listen to the joys and sorrows of her followers.