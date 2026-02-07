Berhampur: Tension prevailed in Purusottampur tehsil of Odisha's Ganjam district after a wedding procession turned violent late on Friday night, leaving four people, including a Panchayat Samiti member, seriously injured.

According to reports, a group of youths allegedly in an intoxicated condition began hurling bricks and stones at nearby houses while a wedding procession was underway in Baghalia Panchayat’s Kushapur village. Seeing the disturbance, local Samiti member Prakash Nahak tried to intervene and counsel the youths to stop their unruly behaviour.

However, the situation escalated when the youths allegedly chased Nahak and assaulted him. In an attempt to save himself, he entered a nearby house, but the attackers reportedly followed him inside and launched a violent assault. During the incident, four of his associates — Pramod Nahak, Krishna Nahak, Rohit Nahak and Seshadev Nahak — were also brutally attacked.

Intoxicated youths attacked villagers who objected to stone-pelting

The assailants allegedly used sharp weapons and iron rods during the attack, causing grievous injuries to the victims. All the injured were initially rushed to Purushottampur Medical Centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation into the matter. The violent attack occurred late at night, triggering fear and tension among local residents.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.

