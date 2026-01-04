Bhubaneswar: Patha Utsav event made a comeback in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, transforming busy city roads into open spaces for cultural programmes, recreation, and community interaction. The event began at Master Canteen, where people gathered early in the morning to enjoy performances and activities in a festive outdoor setting.

Streets become open cultural hubs

With traffic temporarily halted, the streets were opened for public participation as music and dance performances unfolded in the open. Despite the chilly weather, residents turned up in good numbers, watching shows and taking part in activities.

Activities for all age groups

Patha Utsav offered a mix of attractions designed for children, youth, and families. Fashion shows, Zumba sessions, kids’ zones, face painting, and traditional games kept visitors engaged throughout the morning. Art and craft stalls added colour to the event, drawing attention from passersby and participants alike.

Performances and skill showcases

A series of performance-based programmes was organised along the event stretch to ensure continuous engagement. These included 'Bhubaneswar Got Talent', skating demonstrations, mehendi art, folk dances, yoga sessions, karate displays, and live sketching.

Traffic curbs in central areas

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival, traffic restrictions were enforced on Sunday morning. Vehicular movement was stopped on the road from the Master Canteen to Ram Mandir Square until 11 am. Commuters were advised to avoid the stretch and use alternate routes during the restriction period.

More Patha Utsav events lined up

Officials have announced that Patha Utsav will continue in other parts of the city in the coming weeks. The next edition is scheduled at Jagamara on January 18, followed by another event in the Infocity area on February 1.